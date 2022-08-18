Janmashtami: Arrangements in place at Delhi’s Birla Mandir

Delhi Police Thursday issued a statement regarding the arrangements at the Laxmi Narayan temple, also known as the Birla Mandir, in Delhi ahead of the Janmashtami festival Friday.

Police said that entry to the temple would only be allowed via Mandir Marg, approachable either from the Kali Bari Marg side or the Peshwa Road. The public will have to pass through door frame metal detectors (DFMDS) kept on either side.

Police also said that devotees will not be allowed to carry handbags, briefcases, cameras, mobile phones, and other battery-operated equipment. Footwears would have to be removed before entering the DFMDS, and they can be deposited in stalls set up by the Mandir authorities, adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and the Hindu Mahasabha office.

Police said that entry to the Geeta Bhawan and Vatika would be allowed only through the main Mandir Gate. There would only be two exits.

People approaching Kali Bari Marg would have to proceed via the Vatika Geeta Bhawan exit, while those moving to Peshwa Road should use Gate 3 on the Geeta Bhawan side.

Police also said that there would be restrictions on vehicular traffic on the Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road and Park Street Roundabouts, Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg, and Peshwa Road.