scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Janmashtami: Arrangements in place at Delhi’s Birla Mandir

Entry to Birla Mandir, also called Laxmi Narayan temple, would only be allowed via Mandir Marg. Vehicles are banned on the Mandir Marg between Panchkuian and Park Street Roundabouts, Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg and Peshwa Road.

An artist gives final touches to an idol of Lord Krishna ahead of the 'Krishna Janmashtami' festival. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Delhi Police Thursday issued a statement regarding the arrangements at the Laxmi Narayan temple, also known as the Birla Mandir, in Delhi ahead of the Janmashtami festival Friday.

Police said that entry to the temple would only be allowed via Mandir Marg, approachable either from the Kali Bari Marg side or the Peshwa Road. The public will have to pass through door frame metal detectors (DFMDS) kept on either side.

Police also said that devotees will not be allowed to carry handbags, briefcases, cameras, mobile phones, and other battery-operated equipment. Footwears would have to be removed before entering the DFMDS, and they can be deposited in stalls set up by the Mandir authorities, adjacent to Kali Bari Marg and the Hindu Mahasabha office.

Police said that entry to the Geeta Bhawan and Vatika would be allowed only through the main Mandir Gate. There would only be two exits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

People approaching Kali Bari Marg would have to proceed via the Vatika Geeta Bhawan exit, while those moving to Peshwa Road should use Gate 3 on the Geeta Bhawan side.

More from Delhi

Police also said that there would be restrictions on vehicular traffic on the Mandir Marg between Panchkuian Road and Park Street Roundabouts, Kali Bari Marg, Udyan Marg, and Peshwa Road.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:02:32 pm
Next Story

UPSC launches ‘one time registration’ facility at upsc.gov.in; check details

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

3

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

4

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

5

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Zimbabwe eight down, Chahar picks three, two wickets for Axar & Prasidh

Featured Stories

The good umpire
The good umpire
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead
1st ODI LIVE

Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement