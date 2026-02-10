Janakpuri biker death: Non-bailable warrants against two contractors

The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was a resident of Kailashpuri and worked at a private bank. He was returning home when he fell into the pit on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. (Express Photo)

Days after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, senior police officers on Monday said that non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against two contractors.

The contractors have been identified as Himanshu Gupta and his brother Kavish Gupta, officers said.

Police also said that the judicial custody of sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was the first one to be arrested in the case, has been extended. “The police custody of accused Rajesh Kumar Prajapati has been extended by one day. Accused Yogesh, a labourer, has also been remanded in judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said. Yogesh, who was employed by Prajapati, was arrested on Sunday.