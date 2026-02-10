Janakpuri biker death: Non-bailable warrants against two contractors

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Days after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, senior police officers on Monday said that non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against two contractors.
The contractors have been identified as Himanshu Gupta and his brother Kavish Gupta, officers said.
Police also said that the judicial custody of sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was the first one to be arrested in the case, has been extended. “The police custody of accused Rajesh Kumar Prajapati has been extended by one day. Accused Yogesh, a labourer, has also been remanded in judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said. Yogesh, who was employed by Prajapati, was arrested on Sunday.
The deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was a resident of Kailashpuri and worked at a private bank. He was returning home when he fell into the pit on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
“After noticing the victim [inside the pit], Yogesh had put on the green sheets around the pit to make it look like safety precautions were in place,” an officer said.
Yogesh spotted Dhyani and his motorcycle after being alerted by a security guard. Despite this, he allegedly did not inform the police or call for emergency assistance. Instead, police said, Yogesh informed Prajapati about the incident late at night. When the victim’s family arrived at the site looking for him, Yogesh allegedly misled them too, and later fled.
Police also said call detail records showed Yogesh contacted Prajapati around 12.22 am and the latter reached the spot in 15 to 20 minutes. The police, however, were informed only around 8 am the next morning.
Dhyani had died by then. The post-mortem report has mentioned “asphyxiation” caused by suffocation from “closing of mouth and nostrils” by loose soil as the cause of his death, police said.
His family kept searching for him in hospitals, police stations and nearby areas throughout the night, but in vain. He was traced to the accident site through mobile phone location data after several hours.
The FIR registered in the case stated there were no proper safety arrangements, no guards, and no warning signs or reflectors around the pit. Registered under BNS for culpable homicide, the FIR also stated that a preliminary inquiry showed that DJB officials and the contractor knew that someone could fall into the pit, dug in the middle of the road, yet no action was taken.
