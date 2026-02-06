Janakpuri biker’s death: Incident shows DJB’s safety code was violated; Jal Board official underlines lapses in procedure

Taking note of the increasing number of accidents being reported during the execution of works, especially during the laying of sewer lines, the Delhi Jal Board had issued a detailed safety advisory last year, officials said.

The advisory underlined that proper barricading, warning signage, and lighting and trench protection are mandatory during sewer line and pipeline works, and that payment to contractors should not be released unless the engineer in charge certified compliance with safety measures.

Trenches must be barricaded with red-and-white fluorescent painted sheets, diversion boards should be placed to channelise traffic, and easily readable warning signals must be installed well ahead of the work area, the advisory said.

Reflecting lights, caution boards and diversion signage are required to be in place before closing the site each day, the advisory said.

The advisory specified that excavated earth should not be stacked along the edges of trenches in order to prevent collapse, surplus debris (malba) must be removed on the same day after pipelines are laid, and filled-up earth must be consolidated in layers to avoid settlement.

For works involving risk, contractors must provide safety equipment, ensure prompt rescue arrangements and first-aid facilities, and adopt protective methods such as shoring or timbering in deep or confined excavations, the DJB advisory said.

“There are standard safety codes available with Delhi Jal Board where safety measures to be taken by contractors are clearly mentioned. The incident of the biker’s death indicates that there has been a violation of the safety code at some point,” a senior official familiar with sewer rehabilitation works told The Indian Express.

The official pointed out that sewer works carry additional hazards.

“There are chances of flooding. The portion of the pipeline being repaired is stopped, but if by any chance it is removed, there is a risk of death due to flooding. Secondly, the risk of leaking harmful gases is also there. In rehabilitation work, we often do desilting. There are trapped gases during sludge,” the official said.

According to the official, every DJB division is required to maintain an accident register and to follow National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines on workplace safety, in addition to tender-level safety conditions.

An audit mechanism within the department is also mandated, the official added.

“What are the safety measures available internally? There has to be an audit of the safety measures internally with the employees. Secondly, if the project is ongoing, the concerned engineer should check and ensure barricading. It is common that contractors do not do barricading to save money.”

The official also said that pipeline rehabilitation works can vary widely in length depending on project needs, but safety obligations remain non-negotiable.

“For any such work, the Delhi Jal Board executive engineer has to give a certification that inspection has taken place and that safety measures are being followed, and he has to submit it,” the official said.