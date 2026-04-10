Janakpuri biker death: Cops identify three key accused, say labourer saw body in pit, firm’s suspended director gave forged Aadhaar

Soon after a 25-year-old man fell in a pit dug on a road in West Delhi’s Janakpuri in the early hours of February 5, Yogesh, a labourer deployed at the site who was later arrested, allegedly came and saw him lying in the pit after he was informed by an eyewitness. He then called subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati to the site. But the CCTV cameras have not captured Prajapati seeing the man after falling in the pit. These are the details that have been highlighted in an 877-page chargesheet submitted by the Delhi Police in a court on April 7, according to officers.

Apart from Yogesh and Prajapati, it names Himanshu Gupta (45), the suspended director of KKSPUN Private Limited, the firm which was overseeing the project, as one of the three main accused in the case. During questioning, he allegedly gave police a forged Aadhar card, as per the chargesheet. The court is yet to take cognizance of the chargesheet.

Kamal Dhyani (25) died after he fell with his motorcycle in a mud-filled pit on a road where the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was undertaking repair work. He was returning to his home in Kailashpuri from a call centre of a private bank in Rohini where he worked. A preliminary inquiry by the DJB into the death found that mandatory safety arrangements were not enforced at the site.

Police said three main witnesses have been cited in the chargesheet, including a man named Vipin, who saw Kamal fall into the pit, and rushed to tell Yogesh, and Deshraj, a watchman of a nearby society.

“Vipin was coming in his car from the opposite side of the road, and saw Kamal fall into the pit. He then rushed to tell Deshraj, and Yogesh,” an officer said.

According to police, Prajapati (47), the sub-contractor, was in charge of maintaining and barricading the pit while sewer lines were laid inside, and Yogesh had allegedly put up the barricades after seeing the victim’s body. The chargesheet takes into account the alleged lack of safety arrangements around the pit.

Earlier, as per the FIR registered under sections of culpable homicide against unknown persons, there were no guards, no warning signs and reflectors at the site. The FIR also claimed that a preliminary inquiry revealed that even as DJB officials and the contractor allegedly knew that someone could fall into the open pit, dug up in the middle of the road, if there were no safety measures in place, no action was taken.

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“The investigation into the role of other accused/suspects is going on and the supplementary investigation report would be submitted before the Hon’ble court via supplementary charge sheet,” said an officer.