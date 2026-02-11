Janakpuri biker death: Contractors to join probe, no coercive action until Feb 18

The police sources said that three new sections, pertaining to destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and common intention have been added in the FIR.

Days after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, a Dwarka court on Tuesday directed the contractors Himanshu Gupta and his brother Kavish Gupta, to join the probe while directing that no coercive action shall be taken against them until February 18.

The duo have moved anticipatory bail pleas before the Dwarka court which will be heard on February 18. The two brothers undertook before the court on Tuesday that they will appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) at 10 am on Wednesday.

The contractors also informed the court that while they received notices from the police to appear before them on Monday, they “could not do so due to ill health”.