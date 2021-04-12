Jan 26 video shows Deep Sidhu’s intention to ‘create violence and disregard national flag’: Delhi Police to court

Opposing Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu's bail in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, the police told a Delhi court Monday that his intention was to "create violence and disregard our national flag." (File)

Opposing Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu’s bail in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, the police told a Delhi court Monday that his intention was to “create violence and disregard our national flag.”

The prosecutor, appearing on behalf of Delhi Police, submitted video transcripts of Sidhu — mostly sourced from his interviews to electronic media — to Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen, who adjourned the matter for April 15.

“He (Sidhu) has admitted in these interviews that he broke the barricades….In his presence the national flag was defamed…He was very well aware in advance that the protestors will not follow the route provided by Delhi Police…It shows his intention to create violence and disregard our national flag,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor then informed the court about a video shot on January 26 in which “Deep Sidhu was seen at the Red Fort ramp, instigating Jugraj Singh (co-accused) to hoist the Nishan Sahib flag.”

“Sidhu is visible as one is trying to hoist the flag.. he is raising slogans.. slogan was completed by the unlawful mob.. it was instigation by way of slogan…all of them acted in concert. There is on more video.. he is visible holding a loud hailer instigating the mob.. this video accused is seen while our national flag was thrown from there. He did not say anything in this respect. In his presence the national flag was disrespected,” the prosecutor told the court.

Calling Sidhu a “liar” and “well educated”, the prosecutor told the court, “Sidhu is seen addressing members of unlawful assembly after nishan sahib is hung.. he is standing on the tractor calling other farmer leaders to reach Red Fort and take further charge. He was also claiming that protestors had created history.. behind this calling there was a purpose. To start a new morcha at Red Fort.”.

He further said that “there was a plan to defame our country. They disregarded our national flag. When police tried to stop, they were attacked by a mob brutally…more than 144 police personnel received injuries. Had police taken serious action, the picture would have been different.”

Sidhu’s lawyer, Abhishek Gupta, told the court that “it is very unfortunate” that the police were picking and choosing the transcripts.

Gupta told the court that “he (Sidhu) is talking about unity in protest. He is insisting let’s be united. Let’s follow what leadership is saying.”

Gupta told the court that the entire case against Sidhu is hoisting the flag.

“The case against me is based on Facebook live… IO is saying someone has thrown the flag from the mob. Can all 1000 be implicated ?It is very debatable whether it is a crime. It is certainly wrong. I have not instigated anyone to hoist the flag.They have made an issue out of it. Catch hold of those who hoisted the flag. There are debates…doesn’t mean it becomes part of conspiracy.. how can religious slogans be inciting violence ? It is just like raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram,” Gupta told the court.

Sidhu was arrested by the police in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic day during a farmer’s tractor rally against the centre’s three new farm laws.