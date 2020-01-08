Jan 22 will be end of long wait: Dec 16 rape victim’s mother

“I have been waiting for this for a very long time. Though the decision has been delayed, I believe women will feel safer now. It is a big relief for us… we have been waiting and January 22 will be the end of a very long wait. It will give us some peace,” the mother of the victim said. “I have been waiting for this for a very long time. Though the decision has been delayed, I believe women will feel safer now. It is a big relief for us… we have been waiting and January 22 will be the end of a very long wait. It will give us some peace,” the mother of the victim said.

When the court’s decision to issue death warrants for the execution of the men convicted of raping and killing a 23-year-old in December 2012 was announced, the mother of the victim had tears in her eyes. “I have been waiting for this for a very long time. Though the decision has been delayed, I believe women will feel safer now. It is a big relief for us… we have been waiting and January 22 will be the end of a very long wait. It will give us some peace,” she said.

But it was not just her mother who was relieved at hearing the decision.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Police SIT chief in the case said, “The order is fair and I felt very satisfied with the police probe in the matter. The execution will be a tribute to the woman. I still remember that after the crime, we filed a chargesheet within 17 days. We collected all evidence we could for the courts. This judgment is a big relief for the family and police, who never lost hope.”

Political leaders across the spectrum in Delhi also welcomed the decision.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applauded the move, he also called for a stronger system under which the accused can be hanged within six months. “People are satisfied with the verdict, but it took seven years for the final decision to be announced. This needs to be changed. We should have a system in place in which those accused of rape should be hanged within six months,” he tweeted.

After the court passed its judgment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “The entire country was waiting for this verdict. Everyone was looking forward to the delivery of justice. The efforts of her families, activists have borne fruit.”

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, meanwhile, alleged that AAP delayed the decision as a file to appoint a special public prosecutor was stuck with the government for several months. “The AAP intentionally delayed the file in this case. Only after the Hyderabad case, when they realised this may backfire, they moved the file,” she claimed.

MP Manoj Tiwari said the decision brings him “mental peace: “We stand with the family members of the woman.”

The Delhi Congress also welcomed the move. “We are happy and want people to be hanged at the earliest,” said Mukesh Sharma, spokesperson, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The victim’s father said, “We will be able to move on after seven years. But we don’t wish to sit at our home now. We want to help other parents who are going through the same thing…”

