Jamuna Road to MM Agarwal Marg: Residents question North MCD’s name change proposal

The North MCD’s proposal to change the name of Jamuna Road near Civil lines to MM Agarwal Marg has been questioned by residents, with several saying that it is “unacceptable” that the century-old name been changed.

Aditya V Bahadur, who works with the International Institute for Environment and Development, posted on Twitter: “Jamuna Road is the boundary of the historic Civil Lines and has been home to at least five generations of our family. This week we woke to find that it was now MM Agarwal Marg- no consultation or notice. This is unacceptable.”

Former mayor and area councillor Avtar Singh, who had given the proposal to change the name, said that anticipatory approval has been sought for the renaming but he would drop the idea if locals do not want it. “There has not been any final decision,” said the BJP leader.

He added that the proposal was made as MM Agarwal is a former MP and eminent local leader of the area.

Responding to the proposal, Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, advisor to the Delhi government on culture, tweeted that “Minister Imran Hussain has written to the authorities to stop this ridiculous name change”.

Area councillors usually float the idea of a name change. The suggestions then go to the naming committee, which takes a call and passes it to the Standing Committee. If the Standing Committee approves them, the names are finalised by the House. Such requests increase during the time of elections.

Last week, a proposal by a councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party to rename Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi Chowk to Hari Chand Verma Chowk was withdrawn after uproar on social media and opposition by Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Hari Chand Verma was a former Congress leader and councillor.