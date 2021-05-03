Jamtara and Mewat-based gangs duping kin of Covid patients needing oxygen, drugs: Delhi Police

“All major cyber criminal networks based out of Jamtara, Mewat, Purulia would be under intense scrutiny. The general public is requested to lodge their complaints in this regard on www.cybercrime.gov.in and to make maximum use of our helpline – 155260,” Delhi Police spokesperson said. (Express Photo)

Following complaints from people across the capital that they were allegedly duped by fraudsters, who promised to help them with vital drugs for Covid-19 and medical oxygen, an initial probe by Delhi Police revealed that some of them were cheated by gangs based out of Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Haryana’s Mewat.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Calls and social media inputs are being verified and it is noticed that people, in desperation, are not exercising due diligence or verification before transferring money online to unknown persons, who are claiming to be oxygen or medicine providers. Taking cognizance of such cheating and fraud, eight FIRs have been registered at cyber cell units of the Special Cell and at different police stations.”

Sources said during investigation in some of the cases, they found that gangs based in Jamtara and Mewat are adopting innovative ways to dupe innocent people and trying to benefit from their desperation and misery amid the pandemic. “They are circulating their numbers after posing as relatives of patients, suppliers, and as chemists to dupe people,” an officer said.

Biswal said to address the spurt in cyber offences, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday directed to immediately put in place a comprehensive strategy.

“A meeting of all the district cyber crime cells and Crime Branch was called and coordinated by the CyPAD of Delhi Police. Senior officers of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center of MHA and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) were also present as special invitees to assist in the framing of actionable points to debilitate the infrastructure of cyber cheats, so that committing such crimes and playing with the lives of hassled citizens can be constricted on an immediate basis pending investigation,” he added.

Biswal said the NPCI and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center have agreed to intensify their cooperation and to freeze bank accounts of cyber criminals, and that SIM cards being used by them be escalated to DOT for mandatory KYC so that it becomes difficult for criminals

to continue with such “inhuman and criminal practices”.

“All major cyber criminal networks based out of Jamtara, Mewat, Purulia would be under intense scrutiny. The general public is requested to lodge their complaints in this regard on http://www.cybercrime.gov.in and to make maximum use of our helpline – 155260,” he said.

Biswal said in view of malpractices coming to light recently regarding Covid patients being overcharged by ambulances, harassment faced at cremation grounds, black-marketing of life saving drugs, oxygen and medical articles, and cheating and fraud in name of supplying Covid drugs or oxygen etc, Delhi Police urged the general public to call the Covid helpline number – 01123469900 – to report such incidents.