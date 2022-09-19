scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Jamia won’t open fresh window for students to apply under CUET

Decision has left many aspirants anxious about having missed their opportunity for applying.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI/Facebook)

With Jamia Millia Islamia having closed registrations for its CUET-based undergraduate admissions after a short window this month, many aspirants are anxious about having missed their opportunity for applying.

Registrar Nazim Jafri said that the university is not planning to open another window for registrations for aspirants who have failed to register.

While other universities conducting undergraduate admissions through CUET opened their registration portals last week and will keep them open till October, Jamia had invited applications for a short window between August 27 and 29. According to Jafri, an extension had remained open till September 15.

The CUET was conducted from July 15 to August 30.

“At the time that the applications were open in Jamia, many candidates were still caught up with the exam and there was a lack of awareness. We didn’t even realise when it opened and when it closed. If there was a separate admission process for Jamia completely, we would have been able to keep track better, but since it is largely a centralised process this year, we thought that the universities would follow a similar schedule,” said Zakaria Khan, who wants to apply for BSc (Honours) Physics programme.

Some candidates also said they had only listed Jamia as one of their universities of choice in their CUET forms when the NTA opened a correction window for candidates to make changes in their forms between September 13-15, but that the university had already closed registrations by then.

“I filled Jamia as a choice only when the correction window opened. If the NTA gave us a chance for it, registrations closing before that is a contradiction. I and other applicants have mailed the university authorities asking for another window,” said Varun Sudhanshu, who wants to apply for Jamia’s BA (Honours) History programme.

However, Jamia wants to start the academic session for the 10 courses in which it is admitting students based on CUET because its academic year has already begun for the remaining of its 59 undergraduate courses, for which it had conducted admissions through its own entrance examination.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 07:18:16 pm
