Watch: New video shows Delhi Police assaulting students inside Jamia library

Screengrab of the video showing the police assaulting the students inside Jamia library. (Source: Twitter @Jamia_JCC) Screengrab of the video showing the police assaulting the students inside Jamia library. (Source: Twitter @Jamia_JCC)

Two months after the alleged police brutality inside Jamia campus, another CCTV footage has emerged showing policemen beating up students.

On December 15, a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent after protesters allegedly pelted stones at the police and set public buses on fire. Later, there were allegations that the police entered the college library and beat up the students, who weren’t protesting.

On Saturday, another such video was released by the Jamia students. The 44-second video showed policemen wearing anti-riot gear, entering the library. There were around 10-20 students inside as cops thrashed the students with batons and pushed them outside the hall.

While sharing the video clipping on Twitter, the Jamia Coordination Committee claimed that the incident took place on the first floor of MA, MPhil section inside Old Reading Hall on December 15. The tweet also said, “Shame on you Delhi Police.”

Jamia authorities confirmed that the video was from inside the library but haven’t released an official statement yet.

RP Meena, DCP (south-east) said, “The case is being probed by the crime branch. We will check whether the video is with them and also the authentication of the video. We can comment once the video is checked.”

