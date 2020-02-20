Jamia violence: Students served police notices

On Tuesday, some other members of the Crime Branch team led by DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo had visited the campus. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) On Tuesday, some other members of the Crime Branch team led by DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo had visited the campus. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

A special investigation team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has served notices to 10 students of Jamia Millia Islamia asking them to join the investigation in connection with the December 15 violence on campus.

On Wednesday, a team of the inter-state cell of crime branch visited the university campus and handed over notices to the students, a senior officer said. The students, who have been called for questioning, include some of those detained on the night of the incident, some identified through CCTV video clips that surfaced recently, and some who suffered injuries on that day, the officer said.

The South East district police had detained 53 students hours after the violence. They were released from NFC and Kalkaji police stations after the Jamia college administration had given undertaking on their behalf,an officer said.

The team members had spoken to Mohammad Minhajuddin, a student who had lost vision in one of his eyes in the police action.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Indian Express, the university administration has submitted to the HRD Ministry an estimate of damage caused to the property due to the alleged police action. It has cited damages worth Rs 2.66 crore, which includes 25 broken CCTV cameras.

