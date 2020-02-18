Jamia violence: Injured student seeks Rs 2 crore compensation

(From left) Jamia students Shayaan, Suhail and Taiyeb (From left) Jamia students Shayaan, Suhail and Taiyeb

The Delhi High Court Monday sought to know the stand of the Centre, state government and Delhi Police on a plea by a Jamia Millia Islamia student, who has sought compensation for injuries suffered by him in the “brutal violence” by police personnel who entered the campus on December 15 last year. The student has alleged that both his legs were fractured in the incident which took place inside the university library.

Urging the court to direct authorities to pay a compensation of at least Rs 2 crore, Shayaan Mujeeb (21) alleged in his plea that police had “entered the campus without authorisation of the university administration”.

Mujeeb, enrolled in a BBA course, claimed he will be “bedridden for 4-5 months”.

Initially, the bench was of the view that the petitioner ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation, as claims made by him would have to be proved through evidence, which cannot be done in a writ petition. It, however, sought a response from the authorities and fixed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The student’s counsel, Nabila Hasan, told the bench that CCTV footage shows police entering the library and beating up students.

“Specifically, this petition focuses on the infliction of arbitrary violence by the Delhi Police on non-protesters, such as the petitioner, and protesters of the CAA alike, in a feigned attempt to restore law and order,” it added.

The plea also sought registration of an FIR for offences allegedly committed by the police.

