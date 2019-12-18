Jamia violence: ‘Empty cartridge found, cops didn’t fire’

“Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation concerning an empty cartridge found at the spot is underway,” the official said. (Representational Image) “Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation concerning an empty cartridge found at the spot is underway,” the official said. (Representational Image)

The Union Home Ministry said Delhi Police did not open fire on protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday, but added that an empty cartridge was found in the area.

Three people had been admitted to Safdarjung and Holy Family hospitals, a senior MHA official said.

No bullet injury was found on the patient admitted to Holy Family, who has been discharged, while medical and police investigation is on to ascertain the kind of injury on the ones admitted to Safdarjung, the official said.

“Delhi Police did not fire any bullet on protesters at Jamia. However, investigation concerning an empty cartridge found at the spot is underway,” the official said.

In a purported clip in which one person in civilian clothes was seen with police personnel, the official said it was a Delhi Police constable posted in South East district, who is part of the anti-auto theft team.

