Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Jamia violence case: Judge asks Delhi Police to explain one-year delay in handing case file to special public prosecutor

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey had sought adjournment from Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma stating that he was yet to read the file on this case since it was handed over to him only recently

The accused persons, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Sarfoora Zargar and the other accused, Mohd Kasim, Mohd Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Umair Ahmad, Mohd Shoaib, Chanda Yadav, Abuzar and Bilal Nadeem, submitted their written arguments to the court. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A Delhi court has asked the deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, to explain a one-year delay in handing over case details to a special public prosecutor appointed in a case connected to the violence that broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

The matter was listed for arguments on the charges at the Saket district court. Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey had sought adjournment from Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma stating that he was yet to read the file on this case since it was handed over to him only recently.

The court noted that the matter had been pending since 2019, and the SPP was appointed on July 26, 2021, but the “IO/ACP and DCP did not bring the matter to the notice of SPP”.

“Let copy of this order be sent to concerned DCP crime branch to give explanation as to why the file was not brought to the notice of SPP despite him being appointed,” the court said.

The court also issued a summons to DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena to remain present to assist the SPP on the next date of the hearing.

The accused persons, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Sarfoora Zargar and the other accused, Mohd Kasim, Mohd Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Umair Ahmad, Mohd Shoaib, Chanda Yadav, Abuzar and Bilal Nadeem, submitted their written arguments to the court.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 01:46:54 pm
