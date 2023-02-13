‘Ajmal Kasab had a conscience too’: Delhi police objects to trial court’s reasoning on dissent and conscience in Jamia violence case

The Delhi High Court on Monday stated that the observations made against Delhi Police by a trial court while discharging Sharjeel Imam and others in the Jamia violence case would not affect either the further investigation or the trial of any accused.

A single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while issuing notice to Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and eight others seeking their response on the police’s revision plea against the discharge order stated, “Since further investigation will be carried out, observations made against investigation agency will not affect either further investigation or trial of any accused”.

The high court, while refusing to expunge the trial court’s remarks at this stage, further noted that the next date of the trial was in April and hence no interim orders were required. The police’s plea is listed for next hearing on March 16.

Appearing for the police, additional solicitor-general Sanjay Jain submitted that the offence was of “riot and unlawful assembly” and the trial court in its February 4 order “conceded that these people were not onlookers or curious bystanders but were part or the protests” and that whether these people were part of the protest or not would emerge in the trial.

Questioning the trial court’s observations on dissent as “reflective of something which pricks a citizen’s conscience”, Jain argued, “The question is am I governed by law or conscience. Even a dacoit may have a conscience. Even Ajmal Kasab had a conscience. He believed in what he was doing. It is a very dangerous trend that things like these are noted in the order.”

The trial court had invoked Gandhi and observed, “Conscience is the source of dissent, asserts Gandhi. When something is repugnant to our conscience, we refuse to obey it. This disobedience is constituted by duty. It becomes our duty to disobey anything that is repugnant to our conscience.”

Jain said the question of dissent was an “ongoing debate”. “It is brilliantly captured in our Constitution. These discourses are good for seminars or lectures but not at all required here,” he argued.

Jain further questioned the trial court’s reasoning rejecting the police case on the ground that they did not take permission to file a third supplementary chargesheet. He said that since his client had informed the court in the previous chargesheet that another would be filed, the “permission is implied”, arguing that the trial court proceeded on a fundamentally wrong proposition. It is only in the reinvestigation of cases that permission is required, which is not the case here, he further argued.

Arguing his “objections” against the trial court’s order Jain said, “Are these conclusions permissible in an order of discharge? Is the trial court hearing a PIL or is he examining a constitutional issue? If they created havoc, do I need to prove anything further for an unlawful assembly? If something is havoc or mayhem, is it a good thing for society? First the trial court says that I’m disregarding the third supplementary chargesheet. Then for making statements, he refers to it as if the third supplementary chargesheet is a piece of toy.”

Jain said the observations of the trial court “are going to adversely affect” or be “detrimental” to further investigation. He submitted that he was not seeking a complete stay but only a stay on the observations made against his client. “Clarification is necessary. Otherwise without that, these observations will continue to haunt me. Your lordship may clarify that investigation and further chargesheet will remain uninfluenced. And that this order may not be relied on in any proceedings,” Jain said.

On the other hand, Asif Iqbal Tanha’s counsel argued that the “observations are necessary for the kind of prosecution this case has been”. It was argued that the trial court had considered the law on “mere presence” in protests. On stay/partial stay, it was argued that the police can do further investigation. Tanha’s counsel said that another person, Mohd Illyas, may be impleaded in the first instance as he has a right to be heard. The trial had gone ahead and framed charges against Mohd Ilyas.

The high court observed that it was not going to expunge the remarks of the trial court right now. However, it noted that Jain’s arguments had a point, that the remarks were going to influence the investigation. Justice Sharma said, “I cannot interfere in the investigation. I am only going to say that observations made against the investigating agency will not influence them at all.”

The police, in their revision plea, have sought the setting aside of the order of additional sessions judge Arul Varma, of Saket courts, that discharged Imam and others in the case, alleging that the trial court not only discharged the respondents but was “also swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings, it cast aspersions on the prosecuting agency and passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation”.

ASJ Varma observed in his order that the police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” but “managed to rope” in the accused persons as “scapegoats”.