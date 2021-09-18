Jamia VC included in defence ministry panel on NCC; Baijayant Panda to head body

Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar has been appointed as a member of the high-level expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence for “a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant in changing times”.

The committee will be headed by former MP Baijayant Panda.

“Former Team India Captain MS Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance,GoI, Vasudha Kamat, Former VC, SNDT Women’s University, Mukul Kanitkar, National Organizing Secretary, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal, Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd), DICCI Chairman Milind Kamble, SIS India Limited MD Rituraj Sinha, Vedika Bhandarkar, COO-Water.org, Databook CEO Anand Shah and Mayank Tewari, JS (Trg), DoD are other members of the committee,” Jamia said in a statement.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said, “The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.”