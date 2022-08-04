scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Jamia VC appointed professor in violation of regulations, UGC tells Delhi High Court

The petition challenging the appointment was dismissed by a single bench in February.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 2:44:27 pm
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI/Facebook)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that Jamia Millia Islamia has appointed a professor in the department of History and Culture in violation of the regulations of minimum qualifications required for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities.

Seeking setting aside of the appointment, the UGC informed the court that the university in June 2021 released an advertisement for the teaching positions in various departments but none of the candidates were found suitable for the post and the process was aborted.

“However, on 20.01.2022, the Vice-Chancellor of this University unilaterally appointed Dr Nizam Hussain Al-Jafri to the post of the Professor,” the UGC told the court, adding, it was in violation of the 2018 regulations.

Stating that the regulations are mandatory in nature, the UGC said that they clearly say that direct recruitment to the post of professor in universities and colleges “shall be on the basis of merit through an all-India advertisement, followed by selection by a duly constituted selection committee as per the provisions made under these regulations”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

The submission is a part of an application moved in an appeal against Jafri’s appointment. Mohammad Javed Malik through advocate Iram Peerzada earlier this year had challenged the appointment, saying Jafri does not “possess a single day teaching and/or research experience in the field of history, be it modern or ancient history”.

The petition challenging the appointment was dismissed by a single bench in February. The division bench headed by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma reserved its decision on appeal filed by Malik on July 15.

On Wednesday, the counsel representing UGC through an application in the appeal said after the judgment was reserved in the case, he has been provided further instructions which highlights the mandatory nature of the regulations. It sought to place on record the written submissions in this regard.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed UGC’s observation a “somersault” and said the judgment in the appeal was ready. “We will not do the complete hearing. Only this issue we will look into,” said the court while asking Jamia to respond to the application and listing the application for hearing on August 30.

More from Delhi

Advocate Mobashshir Sarwar, representing Malik, had earlier argued that the appointment under challenge as well as the order of the single bench “is fraught with consequences and it has a pan-India ramification across all the central universities”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:44:27 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

5

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Who is the real Sena?

SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement