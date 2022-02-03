Jamia V-C meets PM, discusses new medical college, invite to next convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday met Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar at his residence to discuss a range of issues. Among them, the PM expressed his support for the setting up of a medical college at the university, and showed his willingness to attend the next convocation as chief guest.

This was the second time in two years that Modi met Akhtar.

“Like the earlier meeting, the Prime Minister again showed his support for setting up of a medical college at the university and hoped it would be started during Prof Akhtar’s tenure as the Vice-Chancellor,” Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem said in a statement.

“Prof Akhtar said the PM once again showed his willingness to attend the convocation as the chief guest. He was expected to attend the convocation earlier too in the centenary year but due to the pandemic it could not be organised,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Akhtar said Modi had remembered that she had spoken of building a medical college two years back as well.

“I expressed my wish that it should start during my tenure and he supported the same. Earlier we had also demanded a hospital, but since it is difficult to get funds and because we also realised we can tie up with an existing hospital, we are now only keen on a medical college,” she said.

This is not the first time Modi’s name has cropped up as a chief guest for convocation. In 2015 an invitation was extended but it could not materialise. Last year too, the university had decided on Modi as chief guest for its centenary convocation. Both times the university has met with opposition from a section of students.

Asked if she anticipated the same again, Akhtar said, “There has been no such thing during my tenure, and I don’t believe positive news should be overshadowed by negative news.” She refused to comment further.

In the statement, Azeem also said the PM was “aware about the recent achievements of the university including A++ accreditation by NAAC” and was “happy about the improved performance in the last few years”.

“He congratulated Prof Akhtar for the achievements and praised her for taking the university to new heights,” he said.

Azeem said Modi also asked the V-C to “work more for the educational upliftment of Muslim women and work for effective implementation of the NEP.”