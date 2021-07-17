Jamia to hold exhibition of Danish Siddiqui’s work

Jamia Millia Islamia, the alma mater of photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in a Taliban attack on the Afghan security forces Friday, plans to hold an exhibition of his work in the days ahead.

Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar visited Siddiqui’s family in Jamia Nagar Saturday, and the university administration said: “An exhibition of his exemplary work will be organised on the university campus in due course of time so that students can take inspiration from it.”

In Delhi, journalists, students and others mourned his death, at vigils near the campus as well as at the Press Club.

Students and media fraternity during a peaceful candle lighting ceremony in memory of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddique, who was killed on July 16 while covering a clash between Afghan forces and Taliban, at Jamia in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI) Students and media fraternity during a peaceful candle lighting ceremony in memory of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddique, who was killed on July 16 while covering a clash between Afghan forces and Taliban, at Jamia in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Siddiqui had been a student of mass communication in Jamia’s batch of 2007.

“He was extremely vulnerable when covering the Delhi riots, but he still stood amidst that mob. How much does it take for a person to report raw truth when he knows that death is hanging over him? He was a student of mass communication from the 2007 batch and I’m a student of the programme from the 2021 batch. That is the only connection I have with him, but he means a lot to us… We know him through alumni groups and he is one person who has always been very appreciative and helpful,” said Srijan Chawla.

Md Meharban, a student of the programme’s 2019 batch, said: “He had been my mentor when I received a fellowship two years ago. Since then, he has helped me in every way, he has trained me, and he has been a part of my journey… We were working together on a story about a fire in a Rohingya camp, after which we hadn’t spoken for three days, and suddenly he sent me photos from Afghanistan… I was very surprised but I wasn’t worried. One thing he had said to me was that it’s easy for him to cover a war. In a war, civilians, like journalists, are not likely to be attacked, unlike during riots which are much harder. He was also very experienced and trained.”