Jamia teachers irked by periodic review move

A meeting of the JTA was called on Wednesday to discuss the order.

Teachers of Jamia Millia Islamia will now be subjected to a “periodic review” of performances to determine whether their employment should continue or if they should be retired “prematurely” in accordance with the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the university has said in an order.

The move has drawn criticism from the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA), which said the CCS Rules were not applicable to university teachers and demanded that the order be withdrawn.

The office order was marked to all deans of faculties, heads of departments, directors of centres and all senior administrative officials including chief proctor, dean of students’ welfare, controller of examinations, among others.

A meeting of the JTA was called on Wednesday to discuss the order. “The entire JTA EC was of the opinion that Jamia Millia Islamia (a central university) is an autonomous body where CCS rule cannot be implemented. Hence JTA… demands the Registrar, JMI to withdraw the said impugned office order with immediate effect,” said JTA secretary Mohammad Irfan Qureshi.

When contacted Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said, “A government notification had come in this regard, so we issued it. We haven’t scheduled anything (review) right now. But CCS Rules can be adopted by universities if they want. I’m not aware of the teachers’ association position. This is our internal matter.”