Jamia teachers’ group forms panel to look into violence on campus

The Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) demanded Wednesday that “false cases” against students from their university must be withdrawn. The Delhi Police has named three students of Jamia Millia Islamia — Chandan Kumar (AISA), Asif Tanha (Students Islamic Organisation of India) and Karim Usmani (Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti) — in an FIR regarding the violence that took place in Jamia Nagar Sunday.

The association has set up a fact-finding team of its own to look into the violence on the campus.

“We seek withdrawal of false cases registered against our students and harassment of our students by any government agency. We seek adequate compensation from the government for the damage caused to Jamia property and equipment,” the JTA said. “There is nothing more anti-national than government forces indulging in violence against citizens, and destroying property and equipment acquired through public funds,” they added.

The association took out a peace march on campus Wednesday to thank various universities that came out in solidarity with Jamia students.

“The JTA also very categorically rejects the CAA and NRC, as both seriously negate and reject the basic constitutional guarantees of equality, dignity and freedom of expression,” they said, adding that strict action should be taken against those who used force on innocent students.

During the march, more than 500 teachers and research scholars carried placards that read “I stand with Jamia” and “I am against CAA”.

They also displayed a large map of India showing sites of campus protests across the country.

In the evening, former JNUSU president and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar raised the ‘azadi’ slogan outside gate number 7, where a large crowd had gathered. Kanhaiya said the protests against CAA were not just to protect Muslims, but the entire country. “…The protest should not veer off the path of peace. We must ensure we remain in our senses…,” he said.

Activist Medha Patkar joined the protest earlier in the day. Calling the Act a “citizen amendment act”, she said the government wants to deflect attention from the “real issues of bread and butter”.

“If it comes to NRC, we vow not to participate in it,” she said.

