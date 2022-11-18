Jamia suspends professor over teachers’ association election

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration has suspended a professor of the university for issuing a notification to conduct elections for the Jamia Teachers Association (JTA), stating that this was done “without taking permission” from university authorities.

While suspending Sonya Gupta, whom the executive committee of the JTA had appointed as the Returning Officer to conduct the elections, the administration also stated that the constitution of the JTA has not been approved “by the Competent Body”.

A separate office order issued by Registrar Nazim Jafri also stated a Dean of Faculties meeting held on Friday authorised the Vice-Chancellor to constitute a committee “to look into the shortcomings of the Bye-Laws/Constitution of the JTA and submit a report within a period of one month so that notification of transparent and smooth conduct of election of JTA can be made at the earliest after following due process”.

The office order stated that it was decided to dissolve the present Teachers Association and declared the election notification — issued with Gupta’s signature — “as null and void”.

Majid Jamil, who has been president of the JTA since 2020, said that the notices “are totally illegal”.

“Everything has been carried out as per past practice and in accordance with the JTA constitution. The term of the present association is going to end on November 25. As per our constitution, the executive committee appointed an RO. The RO announced the election schedule, nominations were filed and the election was to take place on November 23. In the meanwhile, the administration asked why permissions have not been taken from them but it is not required. JTA is a 58-year-old organisation and we followed the same practice that has been in place in past years. The Jamia administration has no role in JTA activities. This is an attempt to abolish our democratic right,” he said.

In its office memo suspending Gupta, the administration notes that in response to its show cause notice, Gupta had stated that ROs had not sought permission in previous elections either. The memo states that the argument “is not sustainable because if some illegal act has happened in the past, the Administration is not bound to carry the same in perpetuity.”

The suspension memo also cited clauses from the Agreement of Service for Jamia Teachers and from the UGC’s 2018 regulations to state that Gupta has engaged in “grievous misconduct”.

“The teacher shall devote his/her whole time to the service of Jamia and shall not, without permission of the Jamia, engage, directly or indirectly, in any trade or business whatsoever…” it quotes from the Jamia service agreement.