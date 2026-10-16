No students’ union for 20 years, 5 Jamia students go on hunger strike

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The protesters point to Aligarh Muslim University’s recent move to restore polls as they press the administration to bring back an elected body.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Jamia students’ union electionsThe students, including, Mohd Jasim Khan, a postgraduate student of International Studies at the India-Arab Cultural Centre; Ebin Basil, a BA LLB (Hons) student at the Faculty of Law; and Najmul, a third-year BTech student, began their hunger strike on October 12. (Express photo)
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Five students of Jamia Millia Islamia launched an indefinite hunger strike this week demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union, reviving a demand that has remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

“Due to the absence of a students’ union, the voice of the students is being suppressed. There is no elected representative of students to raise their issues before the administration, ranging from basic amenities like hostels, drinking water, washrooms, classrooms, library, lifts to major academic problems,” read a statement issued by the students on Wednesday.

Jamia has not held elections since 2006.

When contacted, senior officials from Jamia’s Proctor’s Office said the protest was not being held at the designated site, Gate No. 18. They also disputed the identity of the students participating in the protest, claiming that they were “outsiders”.

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ALSO READ | Amid protest, Aligarh Muslim University agrees to hold student union election after 8 years

An administration official said, “… (We) conduct subject association elections in every department. The law and order situation will not be good if students’ union elections are held.”

Mohd Jasim Khan, a postgraduate student of International Studies at the India-Arab Cultural Centre; Ebin Basil, a BA LLB (Hons) student at the Faculty of Law; Najmul, a third-year BTech student; Rehaan Haider, pursuing an MA in Social Work; and Faizan Ali Khan, who is an MA Gender Studies first-year student began their hunger strike on October 12.

Last week, the Aligarh Muslim University administration officially restored the students’ union elections through a formal notification on October 9, after students led an indefinite fast. This has been the primary trigger for the ongoing indefinite hunger strike in Jamia, students said. 

“… AMU has started the process of restoring student union elections, and universities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University also hold student elections. Jamia is surrounded by these institutions, so the question is if student union elections can take place there, why can’t they happen at Jamia?” said Faizan, who is also President of the National Students’ Union of India at Jamia. 

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“Students deserve representation and a democratic platform to raise their concerns,” he said, adding that they have submitted a memorandum to the administration.

Ebin Basil explained, “Our primary demand is the establishment of a democratically elected students’ union at Jamia to ensure students’ representation, rights, and participation in campus decision-making.” 

Why has Jamia not held elections since 2006

Jamia’s last students’ union elections were held in 2005. The university dissolved the elected body on March 31, 2006, amid allegations of campus violence and disruption. The administration also claimed student representatives had begun interfering in administrative matters and that union activities were affecting the academic environment.

In subsequent years, the university favoured departmental-level representation over a university-wide elected union.

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In 2012, then Vice-Chancellor Najeeb Jung ruled out holding union elections that academic session, citing the university’s past experiences. He proposed strengthening subject associations in individual faculties instead.

In its Self-Study Report submitted to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university said a subject association was constituted for every programme, with members informally elected by the students concerned.

These associations are meant to raise academic and administrative concerns and organise academic and co-curricular activities. However, this arrangement does not provide a single, university-wide elected body representing students across departments and centres.

In March 2017, the university also proposed a Jamia Student Council in which class representatives could contest for the main office-bearer positions. The proposal differed from restoring a directly elected students’ union and faced criticism from students.

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The matter was also taken up in courts. In 2012, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to Jamia to conduct free, fair and peaceful students’ union elections in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

In 2017, when students renewed their demand for an elected body, the university cited the pending case and legal hurdles as reasons why it could not proceed.

On December 20, 2022, the HC disposed of the petition after the university submitted that the students’ union had been dissolved and that the question of holding elections did not arise. The order did not prohibit the university from holding elections in the future.

Citing the need for a “democratic restoration” of the students’ union, the protesters urged the university administration to write to Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif and direct the conduct of students’ union elections.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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