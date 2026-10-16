No students’ union for 20 years, 5 Jamia students go on hunger strike

Five students of Jamia Millia Islamia launched an indefinite hunger strike this week demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union, reviving a demand that has remained unresolved for nearly two decades.

“Due to the absence of a students’ union, the voice of the students is being suppressed. There is no elected representative of students to raise their issues before the administration, ranging from basic amenities like hostels, drinking water, washrooms, classrooms, library, lifts to major academic problems,” read a statement issued by the students on Wednesday.

Jamia has not held elections since 2006.

When contacted, senior officials from Jamia’s Proctor’s Office said the protest was not being held at the designated site, Gate No. 18. They also disputed the identity of the students participating in the protest, claiming that they were “outsiders”.