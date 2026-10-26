Jamia students write to VC: Fix union election date, drop apology clause, address rustication

Hours after Jamia Millia Islamia administration agreed on Monday to hold students’ union elections, a section of protesting students have written to Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif seeking a revision of the order, arguing that their demands have not been fully addressed.

They point to three main problems: the order sets no fixed timeline for approving the union’s constitution; it does not cover students who have been barred from campus and rusticated, including the hunger strikers; and it records an undertaking by the students to publicly apologise for “defamatory statements/actions/posts,” which they refuse to give.

Two of the five students who have been on hunger strike since October 12 said they will continue it over the ambiguity. The students say the order gives no clear timeline for the constitution of a student union.

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What the students are asking for

After two weeks of protest, which had escalated into clashes between protestors and university security, the administration issued an order early on Monday saying the elections would be held “after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the student’s union of Jamia Millia Islamia.”

The order also gave two other assurances: suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest will be revoked, and a committee will be constituted to inquire into the actions of security staff during the protest.

The protesting students have sought a formal commitment that the union constitution will be drafted and approved by December 20, followed by an election notification within 15 days. They have also demanded the withdrawal of all disciplinary action linked to the protest, including show-cause notices, suspensions, campus bans and rustication, and the resignation of the Chief Security Advisor.

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Lubaib Basheer, one of the organisers of the protest, said, “We will continue our protest until the administration gives us a fixed timeline for the constitution-making process and the announcement of elections, and our other demands are met.”

Gaps students point to

“The order mentions the suspension and show-cause notices, but what about students who have been barred from the campus and rusticated? Hunger strikers have also been banned from the campus and rusticated,” said Ebin Basil, one of the students on hunger strike.

The order also recorded an undertaking by the students to issue a public apology at a press conference for any “defamatory statements/actions/posts” made against the administration during the protest. Lubaib said, “We will not apologise for exercising our constitutional right to peaceful protest.”

The union constitution

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The ongoing protest demands the restoration of JMISU, which has remained dissolved since 2006. The agitation gathered momentum following the recent protests at Aligarh Muslim University, where the administration agreed to hold student union elections after a prolonged hunger strike.

On October 21, the JMI administration notified a five-member committee, chaired by Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean of Social Sciences, to draft the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union constitution under Article 23(J) and (K) of the JMI Act, 1988. The committee also includes Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Prof Aslam Khan, Prof M Amarjeet Singh and Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students’ Welfare, as member-convenor.

The panel will examine the circumstances leading to the union’s dissolution in 2006, relevant court rulings and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. The notification said it would consult all stakeholders, including students, and submit its draft by December 20. The protesting students maintain that the absence of a fixed deadline for approval leaves the election process uncertain.

University’s position

A university official said the constitution-drafting process needs to account for the legal and regulatory framework governing student unions, including the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and relevant court orders. The committee will also examine the circumstances surrounding the union’s dissolution in 2006.

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“A constitution lays down the rules, norms, by-laws and regulations under which a students’ union will function. It cannot be drafted in haste. The union has remained defunct for nearly 20 years, during which student politics and the regulatory framework have evolved. We need to ensure that the constitution is suited to Jamia’s institutional framework and complies with applicable UGC norms. After that we will prepare the electoral roll and then the elections will be announced. There is a process to things, a new system has to be put in place,” the official said.