Jamia students take to streets against CAB

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo) Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo)

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), which was passed in Rajya Sabha Thursday. While more than 200 students held a protest meeting on the campus in the evening, another march was taken out later at night.

Monday and Tuesday too had seen protests on campus. “A short protest march was taken out by Jamia students on Wednesday night. It was a peaceful march and no violence was reported. As per routine, picket staff is posted there anyway,” a Delhi Police officer said.

Sharjeel, a student of the university, said, “We had held protests against CAB on Monday and Tuesday too, but today was the first night march from the boys’ hostel to the girls’ hostel.”

Earlier in the evening, former JNU student Umar Khalid had attended the protest, where copies of the CAB were burnt.

“We burnt copies of this communally motivated proposed legislation and took an oath to boycott CAB-NRC if it is passed,” Khalid wrote on Facebook.

Aligarh Muslim University too has witnessed protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, with students going on a “mass hunger strike” and boycotting dining halls.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App