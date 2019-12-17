Delhi: Jamia students say kept at police stations despite injuries

Students were marched out of campus with hands raised. (Reuters) Students were marched out of campus with hands raised. (Reuters)

Several of the Jamia students who had been detained by police Sunday spent the night at the police stations injured, and claim that they were awaiting legal and medical aid.

Following the protest and subsequent clashes on Sunday, 16 persons had been detained at New Friends Colony police station while 38 had been detained at the Kalkaji police station.

Tanjil Ahmad Choudhary (24), a B.Ed student, alleged he was beaten before being taken to the police station.

“I was in a security booth inside the campus where I was protecting a person with a CISF ID card from angry students. I was dragged out by police and beaten up at around 6:45 pm. Then around 10 of us were rounded up at the central canteen and beaten up, and taken to gate number 3 where we were beaten up again and then again at number 4. I was taken to New Friends Colony police station in a gypsy,” he claimed.

According to him, they were made to sit on the floor at the police station and were not given water to drink for four hours.

“I was bleeding from my head but we didn’t receive any kind of medical attention. It was only after we were released around 3 am, after some lawyers came to the police station, that we were taken for an MLC at the AIIMS trauma centre,” he said. It was found that he had fractured both his hands, had injuries on his scalp and multiple bruises.

Utkarsh Roshan (21), a masters student at the Mass Communication Research Centre, who had been picked up from the library and detained at Kalkaji police station, said: “We had been beaten up before we were put into a bus but were treated politely at the police station. We were put in a warm room and given chairs to sit on.”

The police stations were visited by some teachers, activists and lawyers, MLA Amanatullah Khan and Jamia’s registrar and proctor.

For parents of those who had been detained, it was a difficult night. Mohammad Ali Qureshi, who lives in Andhra Pradesh, and his wife received a call from his son Asif Ali on Sunday evening saying the campus was being stormed and he could hear explosions.

“He studies in the library every evening and that was where he was that evening. He called his mother at 6 pm in a panic and we didn’t hear from him after that. His phone was lost in the confusion and we saw all kinds of terrible things on YouTube and Whatsapp. We couldn’t sleep all night. We only heard from him at 7 am on Monday. He is on his way back home now. It’s terrible because our children are supposed to be safe in their college,” his father said.

Advocate Mangla Verma had visited the New Friends Colony police station to try and help the students. She said that while students were not treated harshly at the police station, certain important services were denied to them.

“First, several lawyers were there at the police station but they were not allowed to meet the students. The students cannot be denied legal representation. They allowed two lawyers to enter after a lot of negotiation but there was so much police presence and the students were so scared that it served more as a check up to see if the students were alright. Secondly, many of the students were so visibly injured. They should have been taken for an MLC but they had to go themselves only after they were let go after many hours,” she said.

