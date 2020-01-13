Jamia students gherao V-C office, demand FIR against Delhi Police

Protests underway at Jamia University on Monday. ( Photo: ANI) Protests underway at Jamia University on Monday. ( Photo: ANI)

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said on Monday that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Akhtar’s office, demanding an FIR against the police in connection with the vilence that unleashed on campus last month. The protesting students also demanded that the university reschedule examinations and ensure safety of its students.

The students barged into the office after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the V-C. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over issue.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters — Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students — set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

Following this, Akhtar had demanded a high-level inquiry against police entry into campus and the crackdown on students a day earlier. She said the university would also file an FIR against “unidentified police personnel” for the “violence and vandalism”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd