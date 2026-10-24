Jamia protest over students’ union intensifies, 10 detained including Congress MP

The ongoing protest at Jamia Millia Islamia over the restoration of the students’ union intensified on Friday, with Delhi Police detaining 10 people, including Congress MP Imran Masood, near the university.

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was also detained by Delhi police while he was on his way to meet the protesting students and later released, according to a PTI report. Nadvi alleged that police pushed and manhandled him before detaining him. Videos of his detention also surfaced on social media.

जामिया में भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे छात्रों से मिलने जा रहे रामपुर के सांसद मौलाना मोहिबुल्लाह नदवी जी को पुलिस ने रोक दिया। आखिर छात्रों की आवाज़ सुनने से सरकार को इतना डर क्यों लगता है?

क्या अब जनप्रतिनिधियों को छात्रों से मिलकर उनकी समस्याएँ सुनने की भी इजाज़त नहीं? लोकतंत्र में छात्रों की आवाज़ दबाना नहीं, सुनना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है! #JamiaMilliaIslamia #MaulanaMohibullahNadvi #StudentRights #Democracy #StandWithStudents — Pushpendra Saroj (@Pushpendra_MP_) October 23, 2026

The agitation, which began on October 12, has drawn support from student organisations and political leaders.

Why are Jamia students protesting?

Jamia has not had an elected students’ union since 2006. The last elections was held in 2005. Students began an indefinite hunger strike on October 12, demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) and an official notification announcing the election schedule.

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The protesters have also raised concerns over academic facilities, attendance rules, hostels, scholarships and research stipends. But, they maintain that their immediate demand is a formal announcement of the election schedule.

The university administration has formed a committee to draft a new constitution for the students’ union. But, the move has not addressed the protesters’ demand for a clear timeline for elections.

The agitation witnessed unrest on October 17, when authorities attempted to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No. 7. Several student organisations have since extended their support to the protest.

Women students marched on Friday in solidarity with the protesters, reiterating their demand for the restoration of the union. “We won’t stop until the university restores the union by announcing the JMISU date,” the protesting students said.

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Before getting detained, Congress MP Imran Masood stated, “Kashmir is an integral part of India. Even a child here would not say otherwise. I strongly condemn those trying to weaken this movement by putting up such posters. The students’ concerns are legitimate. Why don’t you restore the student union? They are the future of this country. Why is there an attempt to crush the future of this nation?”

VIDEO | Delhi: Police detain Congress MP Imran Masood after he arrives at Jamia Millia Islamia University to join students’ protest. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/9NzEgfavjh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2026

What’s next?

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav has written to Jamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif, requesting the administration to restore the students’ union and withdraw disciplinary action against protesting students.

Yadav called for a transparent, time-bound plan for holding elections, the withdrawal of restrictions imposed on protesters and immediate dialogue with students.

“An elected students’ union is not a privilege; it is an essential platform for democratic representation, academic freedom, nation building and responsible leadership,” he said.

Citing Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, where students’ union elections are held in line with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, Yadav said Jamia could adopt a suitable framework to restore the union.

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He also urged the administration to ensure medical care and protection for students on hunger strike, arguing that peaceful dissent should be addressed through dialogue rather than punitive action.

Graffiti on Jamia Millia Islamia campus walls

Amid the protest, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it would not allow Jamia to become a “hub of anti-India activities” after graffiti reading “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” was reported on campus walls.

In a post on X, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared photographs showing slogans such as “Free Kashmir”, “Free Palestine”, “Free Sharjeel Imam”, “VC Go Back” and “RSS Go Back”. PTI said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the photographs.

Bansal demanded that the university administration and police identify those responsible and take action. He also questioned whether some people were attempting to turn the university into a centre for anti-India activities.

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He further criticised the Congress leadership, asking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders to clarify their position on Sharjeel Imam and what he said threats to the Constitution and national unity.

Additionally, the university administration has condemned the slogans written on campus walls, including “VC Go Back”, and said it was working to identify those responsible. A university official said strict action would be taken against those involved.

The administration has cleaned the walls using chemical agents. Officials also said some CCTV cameras in the affected areas had been tampered with, with their wiring disconnected or damaged.

Security has been tightened across the campus, with students being checked before being allowed to enter departments and centres.