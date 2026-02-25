Two Jamia students move court: HC seeks MHA, Delhi Police reply into plea challenging constitutionality of Act permitting biometric data collection, storage and sharing

While no FIR was registered against Alam, Tripathi was booked for the campus protest. Both were questioned and their biometrics and photographs taken by the police in April 2025. (File Photo)

With the Delhi Police collecting biometrics of Jamia Milia Islamia students who had participated in peaceful protests on the campus in December 2024, two of them have now challenged the constitutionality of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, alleging “disproportionate” collection of “sensitive, personal information”.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police, Union ministries of Law and Justice as well as Home Affairs (MHA), and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under MHA, which is the authority for storing such data.

Sahibe Alam and Saurabh Tripathi are seeking HC direction for deletion and destruction of their biometric data collected by the Delhi Police. They are also seeking that the Act and its Rules be declared unconstitutional and void for “disproportionately infringing the right to privacy, right against self-incrimination as well as the guarantee against arbitrary state action”.