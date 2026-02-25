Two Jamia students move court: HC seeks MHA, Delhi Police reply into plea challenging constitutionality of Act permitting biometric data collection, storage and sharing
A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police, Union ministries of Law and Justice as well as Home Affairs (MHA), and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under MHA, which is the authority for storing such data.
With the Delhi Police collecting biometrics of Jamia Milia Islamia students who had participated in peaceful protests on the campus in December 2024, two of them have now challenged the constitutionality of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, alleging “disproportionate” collection of “sensitive, personal information”.
A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police, Union ministries of Law and Justice as well as Home Affairs (MHA), and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under MHA, which is the authority for storing such data.
Sahibe Alam and Saurabh Tripathi are seeking HC direction for deletion and destruction of their biometric data collected by the Delhi Police. They are also seeking that the Act and its Rules be declared unconstitutional and void for “disproportionately infringing the right to privacy, right against self-incrimination as well as the guarantee against arbitrary state action”.
While no FIR was registered against Alam, Tripathi was booked for the campus protest. Both were questioned and their biometrics and photographs taken by the police in April 2025.
The two have submitted that they were neither convicted, arrested or preventively detained nor ordered to pay security bond for good behaviour – the categories for which such biometric collection is permitted under the Act.
Senior advocate Diya Kapur, along with advocate Naman Kumar – representing the petitioners – argued on Wednesday, “This Act and Rules are so broad that police at any point of time can take my biometrics and put it in NCRB… Here, there is no difference between a convict and an accused, no difference between any law… it is completely contrary to K Puttaswamy judgment… If I am accused of a very minor offence, say, participating in a protest, do I deserve to have my measurements as part of the NCRB… The rules ought to specify that.”
The court will hear the matter next on March 19, along with a 2022 petition, which too, has similarly challenged the Act and its Rules.
Story continues below this ad
In February 2024, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a similar challenge to the law by a Trust, Internet Freedom Foundation, opining that such a challenge to the law be first dealt with by HC.
What provisions under Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act are the students challenging in HC?
Relying on Supreme Court’s K Puttuswamy judgment that affirmed right to privacy, the petitioners have highlighted that the Act and its Rules leave it entirely to the discretion of the executive for such “unconstitutionally wide and disproportionate collection of sensitive personal data”. They pointed out that such collection was limited to around 30 IPC and 34 BNS offences under Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which was replaced by Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act in 2022.
The 2022 Act allows retention of such data up to 75 years in a centralised storage under the aegis of NCRB and authorises sharing of such information across databases. Information collection can also include physical and biological samples and their analysis, which potentially includes DNA samples, as well as behavioural attributes.
The expansive nature of the law provides that any person “who comes remotely in contact with the criminal justice system gets inveigled within the scope” of the Act, including persons convicted of criminal defamation or a person arrested for speeding and careless driving.
There is a likelihood of reversal of burden of proof as “such a database allows the criminal justice system to engage in probabilistic inquiries into ‘potential’ or ‘possible’ offenders, instead of establishing guilt”, which goes against the fundamental principle of innocent, until proven guilty.
The law infringes upon right to privacy at the point of data collection, usage and storage, leaving individuals vulnerable to potential misuse of their personal data and unauthorised sharing of data across databases.
There exists no redressal mechanism in cases of breach of data privacy. Further, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 has in fact “created wide exemptions” for the collection of personal data for the purposes of conducting investigations, among others.
Procedure for destruction and disposal of records is yet to be specified by NCRB.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More