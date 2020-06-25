Jamia student Safoora out of jail

Safoora outside Tihar Jail, Wednesday Safoora outside Tihar Jail, Wednesday

Two and a half months after her arrest, Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday evening after being granted bail by the Delhi High Court on humanitarian grounds.

The pregnant 27-year-old student and media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee had been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on April 10 and is facing a UAPA case in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots. Her imprisonment and the previous denials of her bail applications had created widespread outrage.

In her bail plea, she had raised pregnancy as one of the grounds for relief. She was granted bail by Delhi HC Tuesday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted that the prosecution would not object her release on regular bail on “humanitarian grounds”.

The conditions imposed on Zargar include directions to not leave the national capital, and seeking permission if she requires to leave the NCT of Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd