Delhi: Jamia student held again, under UAPA

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 24-year-old Jamia student on Wednesday, under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for allegedly instigating crowds by giving speeches in different areas where anti-CAA protests were on. A few days ago, the student, Asif Iqbal Tanha, had also been arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly instigating a crowd in Jamia Nagar on December 15 after which violence erupted in the area.

Police claim he was among those who organised an anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar.

Tanha was arrested on May 17 by the inter-state-cell of the crime branch, as his name was mentioned in the FIR registered at Jamia Nagar police station on December 15. Police said the FIR was registered following a complaint by Inspector Upender Singh, who has mentioned the names of Tanha, former Congress MLA Asif Khan, three local politicians — Ashu Khan, Haider, Mustafa — AISA member Chandan Kumar and CYSS member Kasim Usmani.

“He was sent to judicial custody by the crime branch. On Wednesday, the special cell moved an application for his police remand. After taking his police remand, they first made his arrest after booking him under UAPA. He has been remanded in police custody for seven days,” said a senior police officer.

Tanha is a final-year student of BA Persian and a prominent face of the university’s Students’ Islamic Organisation (SIO) unit.

According to Abul Aala Sayyed, president of SIO Delhi, Tanha’s parents and two sisters live in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

“The first notice was served to him on January 24 for the violence that took place in and outside Jamia. After that, he got several notices. He joined the probe whenever police called him,” claimed Sayyed.

“Two days before his arrest on May 16, I got a call from the local police station saying they needed to take Asif’s photo. Police came around 8 pm to Abul Fazl Enclave… They told us he was being taken to Lodhi Colony Special Cell. When he didn’t come all night, we informed his lawyer,” he further claimed.

Police have invoked the UAPA against former JNU student Umar Khalid; Jamia student and RJD’s youth wing president Meeran Haider; Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar; Danish, a local resident of Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura; and Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) president Shifa-Ur-Rehman. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

