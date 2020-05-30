Jamia student granted bail in December case

Police have claimed he was among those who organised an anti-CAA protest in the area, and his name was mentioned in an FIR registered at Jamia Nagar police station on December 15. Police have claimed he was among those who organised an anti-CAA protest in the area, and his name was mentioned in an FIR registered at Jamia Nagar police station on December 15.

A Delhi court has granted bail to 24-year-old Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha in a case related to violence in Jamia Nagar in December last year.

Tanha was arrested by the Crime Branch on May 17 for allegedly instigating a crowd in Jamia Nagar on December 15, following which violence erupted in the area. Police have claimed he was among those who organised an anti-CAA protest in the area, and his name was mentioned in an FIR registered at Jamia Nagar police station on December 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Rao granted bail to Tanha on Thursday, noting the “clean antecedents of the accused, on the ground of parity…. and most importantly considering the situation arising out of Covid-19”.

The court granted bail to Tanha on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount. Tanha has been directed “not to indulge in any violence” and “act like a good/responsible citizen as well as abide by the law of the land”. Tanha was represented by lawyers Trideep Pais and Sowjhanya Shankaran. As per the order, his counsel argued before the court that he was falsely implicated in the case and his arrest was “illegal, punitive and unjustified”.

The court looked at the investigating officer’s reply and noted that out of the 10 persons accused in the case, eight are on bail, following which it decided to grant bail considering on the ground of parity. Tanha is also being investigated in a UAPA case in connection with the February Northeast Delhi riots. He has been sent to judicial custody until June 25 in that case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd