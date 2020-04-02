Jamia student arrested for ‘hatching conspiracy to incite’ communal violence in Delhi

Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Vehicles torched during violence in Mustafabad. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Delhi Police Thursday arrested a Ph.D student of Jamia Milia Islamia for allegedly “hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots” in several parts of Delhi. The 35-year-old old student was detained Wednesday evening.

The February communal violence had left 50 dead and scores injured in several parts of the national capital during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

#JUSTIN: A 35-year-old old, Ph.D student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been arrested by @CellDelhi for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in several parts of Delhi. He was detained last evening.@IndianExpress @ieDelhi — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) April 2, 2020

Last week, the Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi government to ensure that all the riot victims, who may be shelterless at the moment, be provided accommodation either at the community centres or at the night shelters operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the northeast Delhi.

In a separate case, JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam was last month named an instigator in the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital on December 15, 2019. Along with the chargesheet filed in connection with the violence in New Friends Colony and at Jamia Millia Islamia, the police attached CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence against Sharjeel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd