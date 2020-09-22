Jamia student alleges ‘mental harassment’ by jail authorities

Over 53 people died and over 200 were injured after communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

Jamia student Gulfisha Fatima, arrested under the UAPA in connection with a Northeast Delhi riots case, told a Delhi court that she was “facing mental harassment by Tihar authorities”.

Gulfisha was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat along with Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita. As ASJ Rawat was sorting out requests made by the lawyers on supply of chargesheets, Gulfisha addressed the ASJ seeking his permission to make some submissions. “Sir, I have a problem in jail… I have been constantly facing discrimination by jail staff. They call me an ‘educated terrorist’. They tell me ‘you die inside, outside you have orchestrated riots…’ Mental and emotional harassment is still going on with me. If I will do anything, if I will hurt myself, only jail authorities will be responsible for it,” she told the ASJ.

“Is your grievance against a particular individual?” the ASJ Rawat asked Gulfisha and her lawyer Mehmood Pracha, and asked them to file an application in this regard. Pracha said he would move an application.

