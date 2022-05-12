Jamia shows door to contractual employee: Delhi HC tells V-C to adjust him or remain present in court

The Delhi High Court has ordered Jamia Millia Islamia’s Vice-Chancellor to remain present before the court next week if a contractual employee, who has worked with the varsity for 17 years, is not adjusted in any of the projects run by it.

The order was passed by the bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain after the counsel representing the university failed to respond to the court’s April 1 order wherein the varsity was asked to inform how petitioner Aquil Ahmed can be retained on a contract-basis either in the same project or under any other capacity.

“Pursuant to order dated 01.04.2022, learned counsel appearing on behalf of the respondents has no clear instructions,” said the court, while seeking the Vice-Chancellor’s presence.

The court last month also had ordered the university to clear Ahmed’s arrears from August 2020 to May 2021, after perusing the original attendance register according to which he had worked with the university during that period. The varsity had earlier told a single bench that his contract was not continued after July 2020.

Ahmed, who worked as a data entry operator with the varsity, had approached the court in 2018, challenging the rejection of his representation for regularisation. In November 2021, a single bench had disposed of his plea with a direction that as and when the post of data entry operator is filled in future on a regular basis, his name be considered by giving age relaxation.