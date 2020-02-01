Jamia shooting echo in Shaheen Bagh: ‘Will police protect us from similar incident?’

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Someone might come and hurt us, and police will not take any action,” said Nunisa, (70) a protester at Shaheen Bagh on Friday. On Thursday, a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot at by an armed assailant outside the campus during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest. Sitting under a tent 2-3 km away from Jamia, organisers tried pacifying the worried women and their families.

Nunisa sat near the stage to hear artists from Mumbai and Delhi speak about the “strength of the protesters.” She said, “We won’t lose faith and will continue protesting until the government scraps CAA and the proposed NRC.”

As the air rang with slogans of “Jamia tere khoon se inquilab aayega,” the ‘Dadis of Shaheen Bagh’ assembled near the stage with placards.

“A week before, it rained heavily. Two days ago, a man came here and threatened us with a pistol. Now, an innocent student has been shot. The government thinks we are weak and will stop, but we won’t give up. We aren’t scared of assailants or police. Even if someone beats us, we will come back and sit here,” said Mehrunisa (60), who has been at the site for a month.

A group of women sat on the stairs near the ground. They were called to sit inside, but chose to sit out. Gulshan (56), who works at a boutique, said, “My family is scared about the protests now. They told me to return after seeing the news yesterday. I was scared too, as the assailant could have easily come here and killed any of us. I don’t want to stop protesting — that will show I have no faith in the movement and its strength. But I can’t sit here all day and night. That’s unsafe. We will leave after 6 or 7 pm; till then we’ll support the movement.”

While some were afraid because of “police inaction”, others said they don’t depend on police for their safety. Sitting on a rock near the barricades, 70-year-old Rafiqan said, “I underwent heart surgery last month. I’ve been coming here since then. I don’t care if police won’t do anything for us. Protesters and locals will always stand by us. We are safe and will not stop.”

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App