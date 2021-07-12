Jamia shooter arrested for Pataudi speech

The teenager had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 last year. (File)

A week after he made a speech in Pataudi encouraging attacks on Muslims, the teenager who had last year opened fire at anti-CAA protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia was arrested on Monday evening based on an FIR filed against him regarding the recent remarks.

The speech, made at a mahapanchayat also attended by BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena President Suraj Pal Amu, spoke about abducting Muslim women and “warned” those with a “terrorist mindset” that if he can “go to Jamia in support of CAA”, “Pataudi is not very far”.

“An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings). The accused has been mentioned by name in the complaint we have received and was arrested this evening. By his own admission, he is 19 years old,” said Varun Singla, DCP (Manesar).

The FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by a resident of Jamalpur village in Gurgaon, who runs a private business.

“On 04.07.2021 a mahapanchayat was organised at the Ramlila Ground, Pataudi, where a man gave quite a provocative speech which could have caused riots and ruined the law and order situation, and this speech was inciting religious sentiments,” states the complainant.

The mahapanchayat had been organised to discuss religious conversion, ‘love jihad’, and the population control law.

In a purported video of his speech, the teen be heard saying: “Pataudi se kewal itni si chetavani dena chaahta hoon, un… jihadiyon ko, aatankwadi mansikta ke logon ko, jab (main) sau kilometre door Jamia ja sakta hoon CAA ke samarthan mein, toh Pataudi zyada door nahin hai. (I want to give only this warning from Pataudi, to… Jihadis, people with a terrorist mindset, when (I) can go 100 kilometers away to Jamia in support of CAA, then Pataudi is not very far).”

In the video clip, he could also be heard saying that when they are attacked, Muslims will shout ‘Ram Ram’.

On January 30, 2020, the man, who was 17 at the time, had fired at the protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia and shouted slogans such as “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”. One student had been injured in the incident and an FIR had been registered against the accused under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).



Delhi Police officials said the accused was sent to a correctional home by the juvenile justice board, from where he was released after a few months.

At Sunday’s mahapanchayat, BJP spokesperson Amu had also made a provocative speech, calling on participants to “make history” and “not become history” so that “no Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur and Humayun are born”. Police said no complaint has been received against him.