Jamia shooter encourages attack on Muslims, abduction of women at Pataudi mahapanchayat

The teenager had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30 last year (file photo)

The 17-year-old who opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia last year participated in a mahapanchayat in Pataudi on Sunday, where he encouraged the crowd to abduct Muslim women, and “warned” those with a “terrorist mindset” that if he can “go to Jamia in support of CAA”, “Pataudi is not very far”.

A purported video of his speech at the mahapanchayat was shared by several people on social media.

In the video, he can be heard saying that when they are attacked, Muslims will shout ‘Ram Ram’.

In the mahapanchayat, which was called to discuss religious conversion, ‘love jihad’, and a law to control population, he also called on people to abduct Muslim women if Hindu women are “taken away”.

Also Read | Who is the gunman behind Jamia shooting?

Alluding to the shooting incident last year, he said, “Pataudi se kewal itni si chetavani dena chaahta hoon, un… jihadiyon ko, aatankwadi mansikta ke logon ko, jab (main) sau kilometre door Jamia ja sakta hoon CAA ke samarthan mein, toh Pataudi zyada door nahin hai. (I want to give only this warning from Pataudi, to… Jihadis, people with a terrorist mindset, when (I) can go 100 kilometers away to Jamia in support of CAA, then Pataudi is not very far),” he says, before ending his speech with the slogan of “Jai Sri Ram”.

The teenager had opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia on January 30, 2020. He brandished a gun at the protesters and shouted slogans of “Yeh lo azadi (Here, take azadi)”, “Desh mein jo rehna hoga, Vande Mataram kehna hoga (If you want to stay in the country, you have to say Vande Mataram)” and “Dilli Police zindabad”. One student was injured in the incident, before the accused was overpowered and apprehended.

An FIR was registered against him under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and he was apprehended from the spot. “He was later sent to a correctional home by the juvenile justice board, from where he came out after some months. We haven’t received a formal complaint about the recent incident and are looking into the matter,” said a senior police officer from the Crime Branch.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Varun Singla, DCP (Manesar), said, “We have not received any complaints regarding any of the speeches at the Mahapanchayat, no FIR has been registered.”

At the same Mahapanchayat, BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena President Suraj Pal Amu had also made a provocative speech, calling on spectators to “make history” and “not become history” so that “no Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur and Humayun are born”.

“If India is our mother, then we are the father of Pakistan, and we will not give houses here on rent to the Pakistanis…Remove them from this country, pass this proposal,” said Amu.

“If you want to make history in this country, if you don’t want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, Humayun be born. We are 100 crore, and they are 20 crore,” he said.