Delhi: Jamia’s placement cell ties up with online digital learning platform to impart skills to students

The university placement cell (UPC) of Jamia Millia Islamia has entered into a partnership with an online digital learning platform to give students essential technical skills.

The platform is called IBM Skills Build-CSRBOX Foundation.

“The foundation is a skill-building and learning digital platform where students can get industry-relevant skills and courses. The collaboration will facilitate the delivery of free digital learning to university students through acquisition of essential skills like technical skills, professional skills and job readiness skills,” Jamia said in a statement.

“IBM SkillsBuild is a free access digital learning platform with more than 7,500 learning activities/courses that focus on industry-relevant skill development in students and jobseekers above 18 years of age,” it added.

Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said “the collaboration would go a long way in honing the professional and job readiness skills of students by making them more employable, and the bridge between industry and academia would be minimised”.

The technical skills would include areas related to the specific domains like artificial intelligence, digital marketing, cybersecurity, data science etc.

Professional skills would include courses like improving communication, critical thinking and creative thinking.

“The job readiness skills would consist of topics like resume writing, interviewing etc. The courses are available online and are open to all graduates and post graduates who register at their portal. They will also organise some offline job readiness workshops for the students,” the university said.

For the collaboration, a formal Letter of Understanding (LOU) was signed between the two parties. This is initially for a period of one year.