Jamia request for probe against police sent to MHA: HRD Ministry

JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Tuesday referred Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) request for a high-level inquiry into the police crackdown on students last month to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for “appropriate action”.

The development came after JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare Tuesday morning to reiterate the university’s request for a probe. According to MHRD officers, the request was forwarded to MHA as the matter “pertains to law and order”.

“Unlike the violence on the JNU campus, which stemmed from an academic issue, the violence witnessed on JMI campus is a law and order issue. It is for the MHA to take a call on the university’s request,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Akhtar is learned to have also briefed Khare about the circumstances under which she decided to postpone the examinations on Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of students gheraoed Akhtar’s office, demanding an FIR against the police in connection with the violence unleashed on campus last month.

The protesting students also demanded that the university reschedule examinations and ensure the safety of its students.

Apart from its request to the MHRD for a high-level inquiry, JMI has also filed a police complaint against “brutal action” of “unruly policemen” who beat students and damaged university property. Police are yet to register an FIR in the matter.

On December 15, police had lobbed teargas shells on campus and assaulted students inside the library, causing property damage worth Rs 2.5 crore.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App