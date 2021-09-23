Jamia reopens campus for PhD students who need to submit thesis before year end

Jamia Millia Islamia said it has reopened for PhD students who have to submit their thesis before the end of the year and that final year/semester students will be allowed on campus for practicals in November. However, teaching and exams will continue online.

All major student groups of Jamia like All India Students’ Association, Campus Front of India, Students’ Islamic Organisation, Students’ Federation of India and others had been pressing for the university to re-open. The other two central universities in the capital – Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University – have already begun phased re-opening of their campuses.

Jamia officials had earlier said they would wait for UGC guidelines before taking any decision since it was a central university.

In an office order dated September 22, Registrar Nazim Husain Jafri said, “Jamia Millia Islamia is sensitive to and concerned with the aspirations of its students and at the same time, the university is committed to safety concerns, health and well-being of its students, teachers and other administrative and support staff.”

“The Academic Council of the University in its meeting held on September 13 deliberated on the matter of the reopening of the university campus for students in the light of guidelines… issued from Delhi Disaster Management Authority,” he said.

According to the office order, “the university campus shall be opened for PhD scholars who are due to submit their thesis on or before December 31” and “final year/semester students may attend clinical and practical classes offline from the month of November, 2021, in limited number subject to the adherence to Covid-19 health & hygiene protocols”.

Asked when the campus will be opened for PhD scholars, Jafri said, “We have already opened.”

On when final-year students will be allowed in November, he said, “There will be another Academic Council meeting after October 31 when a further decision on this will be taken. As of now, the plan is to open it in November.”

In the office order, Jafri said, “Teaching and examination for all undergraduate, post-graduate and diploma programmes shall continue to be conducted through online mode till further orders. Hostel facilities shall remain suspended till further orders.”

“The departmental library facility shall be opened for PhD and final year/semester students on production of their latest negative RT-PCR report/vaccination certificate. It is advised to all students, teachers, administrative and support staff to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and strictly follow guidelines on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.