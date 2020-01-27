Jamia protests: ‘Write for Revolution’ — a new corner to agitate peacefully

Started on January 20, the ‘Write for Revolution’ corner sees a lot of protesters daily, penning down their thoughts and participating in the university’s peaceful protests. (Express photo) Started on January 20, the ‘Write for Revolution’ corner sees a lot of protesters daily, penning down their thoughts and participating in the university’s peaceful protests. (Express photo)

It has been over 45 days since violence rocked the Jamia Milia Islamia University with the Delhi Police entering the campus, attacking students and hurling tear gas shells. In the last month-and-a-half, students have been continuously protesting over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, with the movement spreading nationwide as the university and Shaheen Bagh emerge at the forefront.

As days pass, several innovative ideas of dissent have taken shape across the university — one among them being ‘Write For Revolution’, a corner outside Jamia’s gate number 7, where the peaceful protesters can express themselves by writing their thoughts over the developments in the form they want — poetry, proses or essays.

The small corner, giving life to knowledge, is filled up with posters, paintings, quotes, and essays written by students, faculties, and individuals taking part in the agitation — those who cannot get a chance to go up to the dais and speak their heart out.

“This is a corner for all those people who think the stage has a limitation but still want to be involved in the peaceful protests,” says Nehal Ahmed, a Jamia student who started the corner alone in the start.

“People who are not getting a platform anywhere are getting it here. Sometimes, these people write two lines, while at other times, they write 4-5 pages. They are not bothered if they are documented or not. All they care is that they are getting a platform to agitate,” Nehal adds.

Nehal says the corner is for all those people who think the stage has a limitation but still want to be involved in the peaceful protests.

Started on January 20, the ‘Write for Revolution’ corner, which now has at least 10 volunteers apart from Nehal, sees a lot of protesters daily, penning down their thoughts and participating in the university’s peaceful protests.

The thoughts or quotes that the protesters pen down at this corner are shared on the Instagram and Facebook handles of ‘Write for Revolution’ page.

“We are putting the best of these thoughts on our social networking sites — Instagram and Facebook. We will also choose the best of these posters or quotes and document it later, once the protests come to a halt,” adds Nehal.

The thoughts or quotes that the protesters pen down at this corner are shared on the Instagram and Facebook handles of 'Write for Revolution' page.

The ‘Write for Revolution’ corner will also be put up in other areas where protests are going on, like Shaheen Bagh and Turkman Gate.

“We are just waiting for more volunteers. Once this corner will establish completely, we will move to other places like Shaheen Bagh, Turkman Gate, and Khureji Khas (Krishna Nagar),” says Nehal.

“Write for Revolution is a symbol of using education to the fullest, just like the Read for Revolution corner. It sends a message to the Centre — You can vandalise our libraries, but you cannot snatch away our education from us,” says Aasia Rahman, a student who takes Jamia’s free coaching for the UPSC aspirants.

