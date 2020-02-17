Jamia protests: Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for injured student

Over 100 students were injured in the protests on December 15 Over 100 students were injured in the protests on December 15

The Delhi High Court Monday issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on a petition filed by a student injured during the December 15 protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Shayyan Mujeeb who suffered injuries on both his legs due to the alleged police brutality inside the library, has sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore. Mujeeb had reportedly spent Rs 2 lakh on his treatment.

On Sunday, the students’ organisation in Jamia released a video that showed uniformed personnel in riot gear indiscriminately beating students with batons and lathis inside the university’s library. The video is from the evening of December 15, 2019, when Delhi Police and the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered the campus, ostensibly in pursuit of miscreants who had allegedly set buses on fire in the vicinity of the university. Some of the men seen attacking the students in the video have their faces covered with handkerchieves.

Delhi Police, who had initially denied having ever entered the library, on Sunday said they were “verifying” the video, and that it appeared to have been “edited”.

Jamia university authorities confirmed that the video in circulation was from December 15, and was from the university library, but said that they did not release it. They said the footage had been given to various investigating agencies.

Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had earlier said that police had not taken any permission to enter the university.

On December 15, tear gas shells were fired on campus and students were lathicharged. Over 100 students were injured and many ended up in hospitals. Two months on, no FIR has been registered on the complaints filed against the police by the university and students. Having failed to persuade the police to register an FIR, the university and students have now moved court.

