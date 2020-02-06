Jamia protester granted bail for lack of evidence

Jaffar was arrested with nine others on December 16, following the outbreak of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests. (Express File Photo) Jaffar was arrested with nine others on December 16, following the outbreak of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests. (Express File Photo)

Citing lack of material evidence, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a 21-year-old man arrested on December 16 last year in connection with the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Danish Jaffar, the accused, was granted bail by Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who observed, “Whilst the right to protest and express cannot be interdicted, violence in any form cannot be countenanced. However, in the present case, there does not appear to be much material evidencing the involvement of the petitioner in indulging in any violent act.”

Jaffar was arrested with nine others on December 16, following the outbreak of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-CAA protests.

This is the first case of bail being granted to an accused in the incident. The lower courts have, meanwhile, granted bail to all others arrested during the protests in Darya Ganj and Seelampur.

Jaffar was represented by his counsel, Trideep Pais, Surabhi Dhar and N Khaitan.

The court granted Jaffar bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5,000 and surety of an equivalent amount.

The court has directed him to mark his presence at Jamia Nagar police station every Monday.

