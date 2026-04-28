Protests at Jamia over RSS-linked event on campus, security tightened

A statement issued by the SFI’s Jamia unit claimed the campus had been placed under “heavy police deployment and heightened security". (File photo)

Protests broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday, with students opposing a programme marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on campus.

Heavy security was deployed outside the university gates on Tuesday afternoon, comprising both Delhi Police and CRPF personnel.

More than 100 students, many affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), gathered outside the Faculty of Engineering and Technology auditorium, where the RSS-linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ event was scheduled. Protesters raised slogans and blocked access to the venue, delaying the programme.

A statement issued by the SFI’s Jamia unit claimed the campus had been placed under “heavy police deployment and heightened security,” which, it described, as turning the university into a “militarised zone” to facilitate the event.