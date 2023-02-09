Jamia Prof suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) suspended a faculty member Tuesday based on a complaint by a student alleging that the professor sexually harassed her.

The complaint was written to the administration on Monday.

An official notification signed by JMI registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri Tuesday said, “By taking cognizance of the complaint of the girl student of the said misconduct by Dr S Veeramani, assistant professor, Department of Management Studies… The competent authority, Jamia Millia Islamia, in terms of powers vested under statute 37 (1) of the university, has placed Dr S Veeramani… under suspension with immediate effect.”

The notification further said “a pending inquiry is to be conducted by the university’s internal complaints committee on the complete facts of his misconduct”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Veeramani said, “This is a false allegation. There is no proof… The suspension is illegal, I was not informed about the complaint. This is targeting Hindus. Four Hindu teachers have been suspended since the current Vice Chancellor joined. She is targeting Hindu teachers and suspending them. They never gave me an opportunity to see the complaint.”

“I was elected as the secretary and joint secretary and I was exposing corruption by the Jamia administration. That is why they targeted me. There was a political force behind it to provoke her (the complainant) to write a complaint against me,” he added.