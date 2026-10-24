Jamia moves classes online on 13th day of students’ protest for varsity union, stand-off continues

Jamia Millia Islamia has moved all its classes online amidst a continuing stand-off between the administration and students on their 13th day of protest demanding elections for the constitution of a students’ union in the varsity.

Five students of the Central university have been on hunger strike since October 12, and their protest entered its 13th day on Saturday. The university had taken disciplinary action against three of these students. The continuing protest demands an official notification announcing the schedule for elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesting students, and removal of the university’s Chief Proctor and Security Advisor.

A delegation of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) officials, including the registrar and several professors, met protesting students around 11 am on Saturday and asked them to call off their indefinite hunger strike. The university had formed a committee to look into their demands, they said.

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Jamia has not held students’ union elections since 2005. The university has said elections were discontinued after recurring violent clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions of classes. The demand for their return has resurfaced periodically. This time, it comes weeks after Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) announced students’ union elections for November, following a prolonged protest.

Following the start of this protest, the Jamia administration formed a committee to draft a new union constitution. The protesters say it does not address their immediate demand: a date for elections.

On Saturday, the students said the meeting turned into a confrontation.

“We have been sitting at Gulistan-e-Ghalib, in front of the Department of Political Science, for days,” said Haneena Bint Omar, a third-year law student.

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“The delegation told us that a committee had been formed and asked us to stop the hunger strike. Then they tried to dismantle our tents and forcibly take the hunger strikers to hospital,” she alleged.

The students moved the five students on hunger strike inside the Political Science department block and locked themselves in, to keep the administration’s security staff from reaching them.

By noon, the university gates had been closed. Students alleged that they were being stopped from entering the campus. Scores of students gathered outside various gates, demanding to be let in.

At around 3 pm, the university announced that all classes would be shifted online until further notice.

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The notice issued by the university Registrar cited “the ongoing situation” and called it a “precautionary measure” to “ensure the safety and security of Bonafide students.”