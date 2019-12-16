Jamia V-C says police atrocities against students unacceptable, seeks high-level probe

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar

Condemning the Delhi Police’s crackdown against students, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar Monday demanded a high-level probe into the incident. Stating that nearly 200 students have been injured, the V-C said that the atrocities against students, especially inside the library, was unacceptable.

In her first remarks to the press after the Sunday flareup, Akhtar said that the police crackdown has resulted in huge damage both in terms of the physical property and the emotional well-being of the students. She added that no student has died in the protest contrary to the media reports.

Stating that the authorities are still assessing the situation, the V-C said, “Police entered our campus without permission. Students were studying and working in the library when the violence broke out. We have a list of 200 students injured during Sunday’s violence. Is there a rule like this being made for all universities, that police can enter without permission?”

The vice-chancellor added that the students had to pay the price for the deeds of a few outside miscreants. “Both on Friday as well as yesterday local elements involved in the protest but the police didn’t use any distinction when they started their action. That’s why miscreants escaped and our students have had to pay for it,” she said.

“Jamia should not be targetted nor should it be maligned. It’s a peaceful university borne out of the national movement. The road in front of our campus should be given to Jamia. Some bypass road should be made for the general public. We need this road to make our campus safe,” she said. Akhtar also appealed to Jamia’s students to not join any outside protests.

Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem called Sunday’s incident a “war-like situation.”

Jamia Millia Islamia was at the centre of protests Sunday against the new citizenship law, as police lobbed teargas shells inside the campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them.

This is the second flare-up in the National Capital after 27 people were detained following clashes with police during a protest against the law last Friday outside the campus, involving Jamia students and local residents.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd