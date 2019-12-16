Jamia Millia Islamia V-C hits out: Police should have taken permission

Najma Akhtar V-C Jamia Milia Islamia Najma Akhtar V-C Jamia Milia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said the police action on students was wrong, and they ought to have sought permission first.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said: “Police were after a huge group indulging in things near Jullena. When they went after them, some people entered the university for safety. So police entered after them without our permission.” On police using teargas inside the campus, Akhtar said, “Students are scared and this is wrong. We have spoken to everybody. My registrar has spoken to the joint commissioner on the entire matter.”

She said she also informed the HRD Ministry about the developments. “I informed them about both the incidents on Friday and Saturday. I spoke to the higher education secretary himself, and he gave us an appointment for Monday,” she said.

“I object to just one thing. We are with police when they have to look for criminals. But when they are coming to a university, they have to ask us so my proctor goes with them. That’s the only protest. Secondly, our university’s name should not be dragged in because we have nothing to do with it,” Akhtar said.

“If they (police) had asked us, we would not have denied permission. We would have asked our proctor to accompany the officers so that he could help them identify the students and ensure they are not humiliated. My university is closed and we are on vacation. Most of my students have already left the campus. How can we have 20,000 students participating in the protests?”

